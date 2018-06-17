Tennis, Matteo Donati in finale contro Jaume Munar a Caltanissetta

Matteo Donati ha centrato l’ingresso nella finale della 20esima edizione del “Citta’ di Caltanissetta – Trofeo Averna”, torneo challenger Atp dotato di un montepremi di 127.000 euro in corso sui campi in terra rossa di Villa Amedeo. Il 23enne di Alessandria, numero 217 del ranking mondiale, ha battuto in rimonta per 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 l’ungherese Attila Balasz, numero 202 Atp. Domani, il piemontese si giochera’ il titolo con il Next Gen spagnolo Jaume Munar, numero 104 Atp, che in semifinale ha battuto per 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) l’austriaco Dennis Novak, numero 209 del ranking mondiale. (ITALPRESS). gm/com 16-Giu-18 22:00 NNNN
