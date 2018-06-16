SuperEnalotto, ecco la sestina vincente  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Nessun 6 al concorso di oggi del SuperEnalotto. Questa la combinazione vincente: 2 – 9 – 15 – 22 – 47 – 65. Numero Jolly: 86. Superstar: 78.  

Alla prossima estrazione il jackpot a disposizione del ‘6’ sarà di 49,4 milioni di euro.  

