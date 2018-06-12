Musumeci: “Il voto premia la coalizione del governo regionale”

«Il voto di domenica in Sicilia premia la coalizione del governo regionale. Il centrodestra unito vince senza troppa difficoltà in grossi e piccoli centri, da Catania a Ventimiglia, andando quasi ovunque al ballottaggio con i propri candidati a sindaco. Serve adesso un sereno confronto al di là dello Stretto per tentare di definire una strategia unitaria del centrodestra nei confronti del governo centrale.» Lo ha dichiarato il presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci.
