Musumeci: “Il voto premia la coalizione del governo regionale”

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

«Il voto di domenica in Sicilia premia la coalizione del governo regionale. Il centrodestra unito vince senza troppa difficoltà in grossi e piccoli centri, da Catania a Ventimiglia, andando quasi ovunque al ballottaggio con i propri candidati a sindaco. Serve adesso un sereno confronto al di là dello Stretto per  tentare di definire una strategia unitaria del centrodestra nei confronti del governo centrale.» Lo ha dichiarato il presidente della Regione Siciliana Nello Musumeci.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.