Scienza più rosa, premi L’Oréal-Unesco a 6 ricercatrici  

Tutte italiane e under 35 le vincitrici della 16esima edizione tricolore del riconoscimento ‘Per le donne e la scienza’, premiate con 6 borse di studio da 20 mila euro. Negli ultimi vent’anni il numero dei ‘camici rosa’ che intraprendono una carriera scientifica è aumentato del 12%, ma la strada delle pari opportunità è ancora lunga. “Basta dover scegliere tra la famiglia e la carriera”, chiede la ricercatrice Giulia Pasqual
