Mascalucia, rogo minaccia scuola, evacuati studenti

I vigili del fuoco del Comando provinciale di Catania sono intervenuti nel pomeriggio per spegnere un incendio di vegetazione e sterpaglie che minacciava l’istituto scolastico comprensivo Federico di Svevia, in via del Sole, a Mascalucia, in provincia di Catania. Gli alunni presenti all’interno della scuola sono stati portati al sicuro. L’incendio e’ stato domato ma i vigili del fuoco sono ancora al lavoro sul posto per la messa in sicurezza dell’area. (ITALPRESS)
