Paura nel ragusano per incendio di vaste dimensioni, evacuato villaggio turistico

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
14


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un incendio di vastissime dimensioni sta interessando nel ragusano un’area vicino il villaggio turistico Club Med, vicino al parco archeologico di Kamarina. In corso l’evacuazione degli ospiti della struttura. Ancora ignote le cause dell’incendio. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.