Messina, a piede libero dopo le violenze su compagna, picchia la madre. Arrestato

Dopo aver lasciato il carcere dove era stato recluso per maltrattamenti alla propria compagna, per 7 mesi avrebbe anche vessato e umiliato la madre. Per questo la polizia lo ha arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia. La donna, nella speranza che quel figlio potesse ravvedersi ha sopportato a lungo le inaudite condotte del figlio, che l’ha minacciata di morte, l’ha umiliata e percossa. Ieri, pero’, si e’ decisa a chiamare la polizia. Gli agenti hanno trovato la donna nascosta in casa di una vicina dopo che il figlio, che aveva messo l’appartamento a soqquadro, l’aveva scaraventata su un mobile della camera da letto facendole urtare il torace. (ITALPRESS).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.