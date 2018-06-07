Messina, a piede libero dopo le violenze su compagna, picchia la madre. Arrestato

Dopo aver lasciato il carcere dove era stato recluso per maltrattamenti alla propria compagna, per 7 mesi avrebbe anche vessato e umiliato la madre. Per questo la polizia lo ha arrestato per maltrattamenti in famiglia. La donna, nella speranza che quel figlio potesse ravvedersi ha sopportato a lungo le inaudite condotte del figlio, che l’ha minacciata di morte, l’ha umiliata e percossa. Ieri, pero’, si e’ decisa a chiamare la polizia. Gli agenti hanno trovato la donna nascosta in casa di una vicina dopo che il figlio, che aveva messo l’appartamento a soqquadro, l’aveva scaraventata su un mobile della camera da letto facendole urtare il torace. (ITALPRESS).

