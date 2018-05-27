Mattarella: “Ho difeso i risparmi degli italiani” 

Movimento 5 stelle e Lega “hanno raggiunto un’intesa dopo un ampio lavoro programmatico. Ne ho agevolato, in ogni modo, il tentativo di dar vita ad un governo”. Lo ha affermato il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, dopo la rinuncia a formare il governo da parte di Giuseppe Conte. “Ho tutelato i risparmi degli italiani” ha detto il capo dello Stato. “Ho atteso i tempi da loro richiesti per giungere a un accordo di programma e per farlo approvare dalle rispettive basi di militanti -ha proseguito il Capo dello Stato- pur consapevole che questo mi avrebbe attirato osservazioni critiche”.
