Mattarella: “Ho difeso i risparmi degli italiani” 

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
13
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Movimento 5 stelle e Lega “hanno raggiunto un’intesa dopo un ampio lavoro programmatico. Ne ho agevolato, in ogni modo, il tentativo di dar vita ad un governo”. Lo ha affermato il Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, dopo la rinuncia a formare il governo da parte di Giuseppe Conte. “Ho tutelato i risparmi degli italiani” ha detto il capo dello Stato. “Ho atteso i tempi da loro richiesti per giungere a un accordo di programma e per farlo approvare dalle rispettive basi di militanti -ha proseguito il Capo dello Stato- pur consapevole che questo mi avrebbe attirato osservazioni critiche”.   

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.