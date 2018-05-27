Uccisa a coltellate davanti al figlio  

E’ stata uccisa con tre coltellate alla gola. La donna, 52 anni, di origini albanesi, è stata trovata riversa in cucina nella loro casa di viale Dante a Piacenza. A riferirlo è la Gazzetta di Parma. A chiamare la polizia il figlio di 17 anni che potrebbe aver assistito all’omicidio. Prima dell’arrivo della volante il marito di 57 anni, anche lui albanese, è scappato per poi andare a costituirsi dai carabinieri.  

