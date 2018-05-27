Gp Monaco, Ricciardo in testa  

Daniel Ricciardo è al comando del Gp di Monaco, sesto appuntamento stagionale della Formula Uno, a metà gara nel Gp monegasco (39 giri su 78). L’australiano della Red Bull precede la Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel e la Mercedes di Lewis Hamilton.  

