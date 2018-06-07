Ficarazzi, tentata rapina a un corriere, due arresti

Tentata rapina a un corriere si surgelati a Ficarazzi. Due uomini sono saliti a bordo del furgone ed e’ nata una colluttazione con l’autista che e’ riuscito a farli scendere dal mezzo , quindi li ha inseguiti per farsi restituire il portafogli. I rapinatori avevano gia’ preso il contenuto, ovvero poche decine di euro in contanti e sono scappati via a bordo di un’auto. E’ intervenuta la polizia e pochi minuti dopo gli agenti hanno individuato l’auto con i due rapinatori e li hanno arrestati. Si tratta di due palermitani di 39 e 45 anni. (ITALPRESS).
