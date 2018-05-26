Scomparso a Mirandola bambino di 11 anni  

Un bambino di 11 anni è scomparso ieri pomeriggio, attorno alle 16, a Mirandola, nel Modenese. A denunciarne la scomparsa ai carabinieri sono stati i familiari. Le ricerche sono state avviate e la foto del bambino è stata diramata alle forze dell’ordine anche fuori dalla provincia. 

