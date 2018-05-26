Sbarco ad Augusta, 720 vivi, un morto. Recuperati da barcone e tre gommoni

Sbarco di migranti al porto di Augusta, dove e’ arrivata la nave Dattilo della Guardia costiera con a bordo 721 migranti, tra cui una salma. A coordinare la macchina dell’accoglienza la Prefettura, con personale del Comune, medici dell’Asp, personale della Caritas e della Croce Rossa. I migranti sono stati recuperati da un barcone e tre gommoni, nel corso di un’operazione di soccorso nel canale di Sicilia. (ITALPRESS).

