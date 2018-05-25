La ‘dottoressa Grey’ scippata a Firenze  

L’attrice Ellen Pompeo, protagonista della serie ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ nella quale interpreta la dottoressa Meredith Grey, è stata scippata a Firenze. La star ha raccontato la disavventura dal proprio profilo Instagram, con un messaggio scritto in un mix di italiano, inglese e spagnolo. Pompeo, che ha ripetutamente ringraziato la polizia, ha spiegato che la borsa è stata recuperata. Lo scippatore è stato fotografato. “Se ti avessi preso non sarebbe finita bene per te. Non dimenticare che ho origini napoletane” si legge sul post. 

