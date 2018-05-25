L’Idroscalo di Milano compie 90 anni e si rifà il look  

L’Idroscalo di Milano compie 90 anni e per festeggiare si regala un nuovo look. La città metropolitana di Milano, ente che possiede e gestisce le attività del parco, ha siglato un accordo con il Gruppo Cap che prevede investimenti per 1,8 milioni euro in tre anni per rilanciare l’area attraverso un percorso fatto di innovazione, sport, benessere, cura del territorio e delle acque, destinato a cambiarne profondamente il volto.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.