L'Idroscalo di Milano compie 90 anni e si rifà il look  

L’Idroscalo di Milano compie 90 anni e per festeggiare si regala un nuovo look. La città metropolitana di Milano, ente che possiede e gestisce le attività del parco, ha siglato un accordo con il Gruppo Cap che prevede investimenti per 1,8 milioni euro in tre anni per rilanciare l’area attraverso un percorso fatto di innovazione, sport, benessere, cura del territorio e delle acque, destinato a cambiarne profondamente il volto.  

