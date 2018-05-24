Conte: “I truffati saranno risarciti”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“Il risparmio, speso frutto di una vita di lavoro, deve essere tutelato. Questo sarà uno di principali impegni di questo governo. Chi ha subito truffe o raggiri sarà risarcito”. Lo ha detto il premier incaricato Giuseppe Conte che stasera vedrà una delegazione di risparmiatori truffati dalle banche.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.