Striscione per Gaza su ponte Spizzichino, ira della nipote  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


”Bandiera e striscioni sono stati già rimossi. Trovo vergognoso e oltraggioso per mia zia Settimia Spizzichino, per coloro che nei lager sono stati sterminati e per gli ex deportati, aver compiuto un gesto che ancora una volta, in modo ignobile, tenta di far passare l’equazione Gaza come Auschwitz”. Lo scrive sul suo profilo Facebook Carla Di Veroli in merito a quanto accaduto stanotte sul ponte intitolato alla zia Settimia Spizzichino, unica donna sopravvissuta alla deportazione nel ghetto di Roma il 16 ottobre 1943, dove è stata affissa una bandiera palestinese e uno striscione con su scritto ”il giro è sporco di sangue”, riferendosi al Giro d’Italia partito da Gerusalemme. 

