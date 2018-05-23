Palermo, tamponamento a catena con auto rubata, due persone fuggono a piedi

Tamponamento a catena in via Crispi, a Palermo, nei pressi della sede della Guardia costiera. Coinvolte tre auto. Due i feriti, trasportati all’ospedale Buccheri La Ferla. Le loro condizioni non sarebbero gravi. A bordo dell’auto che ha provocato l’incidente due persone che, subito dopo l’impatto, sono scese dal mezzo e sono scappate a piedi. La vettura e’ risultata rubata lo scorso 21 maggio. Sul posto gli agenti della sezione infortunistica della polizia municipale. (ITALPRESS
