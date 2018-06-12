Lia Levi: “Nel mio libro, come nella letteratura, l’eterno mistero della vita umana”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
8
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

L’autrice di ‘Questa sera è già domani’ (Edizioni E/O) ha vinto il premio Strega Giovani 2018 con 65 preferenze su 385 voti espressi da una giuria composta da ragazze e ragazzi di età compresa tra i 16 e i 18 anni, in rappresentanza di circa 55 licei e istituti tecnici diffusi su tutto il territorio italiano e all’estero (Addis Abeba, Berlino, Bruxelles, Buenos Aires, Parigi) 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.