Lia Levi: “Nel mio libro, come nella letteratura, l’eterno mistero della vita umana”  

L’autrice di ‘Questa sera è già domani’ (Edizioni E/O) ha vinto il premio Strega Giovani 2018 con 65 preferenze su 385 voti espressi da una giuria composta da ragazze e ragazzi di età compresa tra i 16 e i 18 anni, in rappresentanza di circa 55 licei e istituti tecnici diffusi su tutto il territorio italiano e all’estero (Addis Abeba, Berlino, Bruxelles, Buenos Aires, Parigi)
