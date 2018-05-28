Abramovich ottiene la cittadinanza israeliana  

Roman Abramovich, il miliardario russo patron del Chelsea cui il Regno Unito non ha rinnovato il permesso di soggiorno, ha ottenuto la cittadinanza israeliana e si trasferirà a Tel Aviv. Lo hanno riferito i media locali, secondo cui Abramovich ha già ricevuto oggi i documenti per la cittadinanza israeliana e comprato una proprietà a Tel Aviv, dove è arrivato questa mattina.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.