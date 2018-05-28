Abramovich ottiene la cittadinanza israeliana  

Roman Abramovich, il miliardario russo patron del Chelsea cui il Regno Unito non ha rinnovato il permesso di soggiorno, ha ottenuto la cittadinanza israeliana e si trasferirà a Tel Aviv. Lo hanno riferito i media locali, secondo cui Abramovich ha già ricevuto oggi i documenti per la cittadinanza israeliana e comprato una proprietà a Tel Aviv, dove è arrivato questa mattina.  

