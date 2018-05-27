15enne in bici travolto e ucciso da un’auto  

Fonte: adnkronos.com


Un ragazzino di 15 anni è morto dopo essere stato travolto da un’auto mentre era in bici la scorsa notte intorno all’una, sulla strada provinciale 19, a Zevio, nel veronese. Il conducente della vettura, una Mercedes Classe A, non si è fermato a prestare soccorso ma si è costituito poco dopo ai carabinieri. L’uomo, risultato positivo all’alcol test, è stato denunciato per omicidio stradale, omissione di soccorso e guida in stato di ebbrezza. Sul posto per i rilievi è intervenuta la polizia stradale di Legnago. La vittima, di origine marocchina ma nato in Italia, era residente a Ronco all’Adige.  

