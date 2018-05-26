Il Palermo si prepara alla semifinale di andata dei play off

Prosegue la preparazione del Palermo in vista della semifinale d’andata dei play-off promozione. I rosanero hanno svolto una seduta pomeridiana al ”Tenente Onorato” di Boccadifalco, iniziando con i consueti lavori di attivazione seguiti da un’esercitazione tattica. La seduta e’ stata conclusa da partite a tema in porzione ridotta del campo. Alberto Pomini ha lavorato con i compagni. Allenamento differenziato programmato e lavoro con i fisioterapisti per Ivaylo Chochev, Igor Coronado, Andrea Ingegneri, Josip Posavec e Slobodan Rajkovic. Riatletizzazione e fisioterapia per Gabriele Rolando ed Aljaz Struna. Domani allenamento a porte chiuse. (ITALPRESS).
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.