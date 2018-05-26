Il Palermo si prepara alla semifinale di andata dei play off

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Prosegue la preparazione del Palermo in vista della semifinale d’andata dei play-off promozione. I rosanero hanno svolto una seduta pomeridiana al ”Tenente Onorato” di Boccadifalco, iniziando con i consueti lavori di attivazione seguiti da un’esercitazione tattica. La seduta e’ stata conclusa da partite a tema in porzione ridotta del campo. Alberto Pomini ha lavorato con i compagni. Allenamento differenziato programmato e lavoro con i fisioterapisti per Ivaylo Chochev, Igor Coronado, Andrea Ingegneri, Josip Posavec e Slobodan Rajkovic. Riatletizzazione e fisioterapia per Gabriele Rolando ed Aljaz Struna. Domani allenamento a porte chiuse. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.