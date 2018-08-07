A proposito della “fellatio verde”. Vietata ai minori di anni 16…

A proposito della «fellatio verde» organizzata da Manifesta 12 all’Orto Botanico di Palermo, il direttore dell’Orto Botanico dice: «Avevo chiesto che il video fosse accompagnato da un cartello che ne sconsigliasse la visione ai minori di anni 16». Il direttore dell’Orto Botanico dice ancora: «Avevo chiesto che una persona fosse stabilmente addetta a sorvegliare l’installazione».
Il direttore dell’Orto Botanico aggiunge: «Avevo chiesto che l’audio del video fosse diffuso per chi potesse vederlo attraverso delle cuffie». A quanto pare, nessuna di queste richieste è stata accolta. Il direttore dell’Orto Botanico fa praticamente capire: io a casa mia non conto un cazzo. È questa, semmai, la notizia.
