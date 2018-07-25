Rifiuti, decadenza sindaci, il Tar sospende direttiva del governo Musumeci

SALVATORE PARLAGRECO
Il Presidente del Tar Sicilia ha  sospeso, su richiesta dei Comuni di Palermo e Catania, la Direttiva  del Governatore siciliano Nello Musumeci sulla decadenza dei sindaci  al 31/7, in caso di “mancato affidamento a privati di servizio  smaltimento rifiuti”

