National security to be tightened in migrant rescue operations  

The possible terrorist threat posed by boat migrants heading to Italy requires national security to be strengthened when saving human lives at sea, Italy’s public order and safety committee said at a meeting on Friday in Rome, according to an interior ministry statement.

Police, army, navy and port authority chiefs taking part in the meeting agreed to “set out clear procedures to follow in order to increase the efficiency of sea operations, giving especial attention to the legal aspects of security and to fighting criminal phenomena,” the statement said.

“The committee also decided to set up a technical panel containing representatives of all the relevant bodies that will be tasked with drafting these procedures and making any necessary amendments to those currently in place,” the statement added.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini chaired the meeting, according to the statement.

