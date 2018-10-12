Italy expels Tunisian, Gambian and Moroccan extremists  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italy has deported a Tunisian supporter of the Islamic State terror group, a Gambian who aimed to kill “white tourists and Christians” and a Moroccan who threatened passers-by at a synagogue in Florence with a knife, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Tunisian shouted pro-IS slogans and attacked police officers following his arrest in the northern city of Modena on drugs charges, according to the interior ministry statement.

The Gambian, 24, is accused of belonging to “international terrorist groups” and of having voiced support for a paramilitary group in central and west Africa and the desire to “kill white tourists and Christians in Gambia”, by attacking hotels and churches.

Investigators also found a notebook belonging to the suspect that contained diagrams of explosive devices and instructions on how to make and use them, the ministry said. He had been arrested on common criminal charges, according to the ministry.

Prior to menacing pedestrians with a knife and chanting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) at the Florence synagogue, the 22-year-old Moroccan had “numerous” prior convictions for common crimes and had causes “several” public disturbances while in an inebriated state, said the ministry.

A total 339 suspected Islamic extremists have been deported from Italy since January 2015 including 102 this year, the ministry said.

