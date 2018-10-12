Fb, violati 29 mln di account nell’ultimo attacco hacker  

I dati di 29 milioni di utenti Facebook sono stati violati a causa di un bug che ha caratterizzato il social network tra luglio 2017 e settembre 2018. Lo spiega Guy Rosen, vice presidente del settore Product Management della compagnia. L’analisi condotta nelle ultime due settimane ha permesso di verificare che il numero degli utenti coinvolti è inferiore ai 50 milioni inizialmente ipotizzati.
