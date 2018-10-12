Rc auto, taglio tariffe in arrivo?  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il governo ha intenzione di rimettere mano, abbassando i prezzi, delle tariffe Rc auto. L’idea è di cercare di contenere i costi che in alcune parti d’Italia il vicepremier Luigi Di Maio definisce addirittura “indecenti”. E’ quanto scrive il ministro un post su Facebook, annunciando contestualmente una stretta sull’uso delle targhe dell’Est in Italia, da quelle di Romania e Bulgaria, la cui copertura assicurativa dei danni non è simmetrica a quella prevista dal nostro Paese. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.