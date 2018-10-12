Rc auto, taglio tariffe in arrivo?  

Il governo ha intenzione di rimettere mano, abbassando i prezzi, delle tariffe Rc auto. L’idea è di cercare di contenere i costi che in alcune parti d’Italia il vicepremier Luigi Di Maio definisce addirittura “indecenti”. E’ quanto scrive il ministro un post su Facebook, annunciando contestualmente una stretta sull’uso delle targhe dell’Est in Italia, da quelle di Romania e Bulgaria, la cui copertura assicurativa dei danni non è simmetrica a quella prevista dal nostro Paese.
