Astrosamantha diventa Barbie  

“Con tanto impegno, lavoro e un po’ di fortuna puoi essere tutto quello vuoi”. A dirlo Samantha Cristoforetti alla piccola Sofia che sogna di diventare anche lei un’astronauta. Il video è quello del lancio della Barbie ispirata ad Astrosamantha, creata in occasione per la Giornata Internazionale delle Bambine e delle Ragazze. Con questa bambola ispirata a Samantha Cristoforetti, Barbie prosegue la sua campagna #morerolemodels nel proporre alle bambine modelli femminili diversi e farsi portavoce della battaglia “dream gap” ovvero, il superamento di tutti gli ostacoli per realizzare i sogni femminili. (Video YouTube – Barbie Italia)
