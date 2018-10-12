Astrosamantha diventa Barbie  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
5
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“Con tanto impegno, lavoro e un po’ di fortuna puoi essere tutto quello vuoi”. A dirlo Samantha Cristoforetti alla piccola Sofia che sogna di diventare anche lei un’astronauta. Il video è quello del lancio della Barbie ispirata ad Astrosamantha, creata in occasione per la Giornata Internazionale delle Bambine e delle Ragazze. Con questa bambola ispirata a Samantha Cristoforetti, Barbie prosegue la sua campagna #morerolemodels nel proporre alle bambine modelli femminili diversi e farsi portavoce della battaglia “dream gap” ovvero, il superamento di tutti gli ostacoli per realizzare i sogni femminili. (Video YouTube – Barbie Italia)  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.