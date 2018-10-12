Porto “Marina di Cala del Sole”, 394 posti barca, dai 4 ai 70 metri, inesistenti per il catasto

La Guardia di Finanza del Comando Provinciale di Agrigento ha contestato un’evasione Imu da 800 mila euro ai proprietari di fabbricati destinati ad attivita’ turistico-commerciali, nel porto “Marina di Cala del Sole” di Licata. Le indagini hanno riguardato societa’ operanti all’interno della struttura portuale e hanno fatto emergere anche l’esistenza di 394 posti barca, dai 4 ai 70 metri, presenti nello specchio d’acqua antistante il porto, che non sarebbero stati censiti catastalmente. Le societa’ saranno soggette anche a una sanzione amministrativa del 30% dell’importo dovuto, nel caso in cui i ritardi nei pagamenti siano superiori a 90 giorni. (ITALPRESS)

