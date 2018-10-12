Fava: “Clima ostile contro chi tocca i nervi scoperti del sistema di potere e delle collusioni mafiose”

“Al procuratore Bertone abbiamo espresso la nostra stima e la nostra solidarieta’. E’ chiaro che in Sicilia c’è un clima ostile contro chi tocca i nervi scoperti del sistema di potere e delle sue collusioni mafiose. E questo ci preoccupa molto”. Lo ha detto il Presidente della Commissione regionale antimafia della Sicilia, Claudio Fava, parlando delle minacce di morte ricevute dal Procuratore di Caltanissetta Amedeo Bertone. (Ter/AdnKronos)
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.