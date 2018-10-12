Fava: “Clima ostile contro chi tocca i nervi scoperti del sistema di potere e delle collusioni mafiose”

Elezioni regionali Sicilia 2017: le reazioni dal comitato elettorale di CLAUDIO FAVA STUDIO CAMERA / FRANCO LANNINO


“Al procuratore Bertone abbiamo  espresso la nostra stima e la nostra solidarieta’. E’ chiaro che in  Sicilia c’è un clima ostile contro chi tocca i nervi scoperti del  sistema di potere e delle sue collusioni mafiose. E questo ci  preoccupa molto”. Lo ha detto il Presidente della Commissione  regionale antimafia della Sicilia, Claudio Fava, parlando delle  minacce di morte ricevute dal Procuratore di Caltanissetta Amedeo  Bertone.        (Ter/AdnKronos)

