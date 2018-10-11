Tecnico di Rete Ferroviaria Italiana vittima di incidente sul lavoro sulla Alcamo-Trapani

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
6


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un dipendente di Rete Ferroviaria Italiana e’ deceduto questo pomeriggio, dopo essere caduto da un punto rialzato della linea ferroviaria Alcamo Diramazione-Trapani. Il tecnico stava svolgendo un’ispezione periodica di controllo a un ponticello, affiancato da altro personale. Sul posto sono intervenuti il 118 e l’Autorita’ Giudiziaria, la circolazione ferroviaria e’ stata sospesa in piu’ momenti per permettere gli accertamenti. Per accertare la dinamica dell’incidente e’ stata avviata un’inchiesta interna. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana in una nota esprime “cordoglio e vicinanza ai familiari”. (ITALPRESS).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.