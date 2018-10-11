Tecnico di Rete Ferroviaria Italiana vittima di incidente sul lavoro sulla Alcamo-Trapani

Un dipendente di Rete Ferroviaria Italiana e’ deceduto questo pomeriggio, dopo essere caduto da un punto rialzato della linea ferroviaria Alcamo Diramazione-Trapani. Il tecnico stava svolgendo un’ispezione periodica di controllo a un ponticello, affiancato da altro personale. Sul posto sono intervenuti il 118 e l’Autorita’ Giudiziaria, la circolazione ferroviaria e’ stata sospesa in piu’ momenti per permettere gli accertamenti. Per accertare la dinamica dell’incidente e’ stata avviata un’inchiesta interna. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana in una nota esprime “cordoglio e vicinanza ai familiari”. (ITALPRESS).
