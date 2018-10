🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

An amnesty for illegal immigrants in Italy – where over 700,000 migrants have arrived since 2014 – is “unthinkable” Italy’s hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

“An amnesty has not been thought about. It is unthinkable,” Salvini told Radio Radicale.

“Illegal immigration will not be condoned. It must be reined in,” Salvini added.

Salvini has vowed to deport half a million illegal immigrants from Italy and to achieve “zero” migration.

