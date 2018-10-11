Fiumicino, il personal trainer confessa l’omicidio  

Si è costituito il personal trainer indagato per l’omicidio di Maria Tanina Momilia, la donna di 39 anni trovata morta lunedì scorso in un fosso a Fiumicino, all’altezza di via Castagnevizza. Il 56enne si è presentato accompagnato dal suo avvocato nella caserma dei carabinieri di Fiumicino dicendo di voler confessare. Al momento l’uomo viene trasferito al comando dei carabinieri del gruppo Ostia dove verrà ascoltato dagli investigatori che conducono le indagini sul caso.
