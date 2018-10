🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s deputy premier Matteo Salvini on Thursday dismissed media reports that the populist government could impose a wealth tax to help finance spending measures in its expansionary budget plans aimed at boosting growth.

“There will be no wealth tax or withdrawals from current accounts,” Salvini told Radio Radicale.

“We won’t ask people to pawn their wedding rings to save the country… it’s all fantasy,” said Salvini.

Salvini is also interior minister and heads Italy’s far-right League party.

