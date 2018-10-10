Italian-Sudanese cultural communication handbook goes online  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

The “Languages and cultures: intercultural communication between Italians and Sudanese” handbook is now available on the website of Italy’s Edizioni CaFoscari publishers, the Italian embassy in Khartoum announced.

“The key assumption is that the inclusive knowledge, for those who work abroad in diversity contexts, is a powerful driver for increasing work performance,” ” said Italy’s ambassador to Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso.

“Indeed, this inclusiveness improves the impact of diplomacy in Sudan and achieves Italy’s political, trade, development and institutional communication goals through cultural and aid activities,” he said.

The practical handbook written by Igiea Lanza di Scalea, Fabio Caon, Valeria Tonioli and Lobasso is designed for use by officials, employees, business people, students, scholars, researchers and tourists from Italy and Sudan, aiming to aid dialogue between the two cultures.

At times this dialogue can be “complex” due to “diversity in values, language, non-verbal communication and communicative contexts,” the Italian embassy stated. The manual aims to bridge barriers by focussing on: concepts of space, time, religion and family; on language, voice, words and movements; on non-verbal communication; and on contexts (dialogues, places, meetings, negotiations), the embassy said.

The handbook is available in three languages: Italian, English and Arabic and it contains information boxes on distinctive features of Sudanese culture such as Sharia (Islamic law) and the Iftar evening meal with which Muslims break their Ramadan fast, according to the embassy.

As part of the Italian Language Week in Sudan, the results of extensive research collaboration between Sudanese and Italian universities will be presented to the public in Khartoum on 29 October, the embassy said.

