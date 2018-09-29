Venditti e Verdone insieme per il derby: “Grazie Roma, bel rientro”  

L’animo giallorosso di Antonello Venditti non resiste alla gioia della vittoria del derby contro la Lazio e su Facebook per festeggiare regala ai fan uno scorcio di vita privata ‘intervistando’ l’amico Carlo Verdone che con lui in ha seguito il mach capitolino. “Oggi il migliore in campo è stato Pellegrini ma me so’ piaciuti tutti”, dice il regista visibilmente compiaciuto. Stessa soddisfazione anche per il cantautore che al rientro dal concerto-anniversario all’Arena di Verona per i 40 anni di ‘Sotto il segno dei pesci’ ringrazia tutti: “Questo ritorno a Roma è stato bello” 

