Aggrediti e picchiati perché gay, nella Villa Giulia a Palermo. Indaga la polizia

Sarebbero stati aggrediti “perche’ gay”, mentre erano seduti su una panchina di Villa Giulia, a Palermo. A riportare la notizia e’ il Giornale di Sicilia, secondo cui, nel pomeriggio di ieri, una coppia di adolescenti sarebbe stata picchiata da un gruppo di ragazzi piu’ grandi, che li avrebbero colpiti al volto. Il caso e’ stato denunciato alla Polizia di Stato. I due ragazzi sono stati medicati al pronto soccorso del Buccheri La Ferla, ma non hanno riportato conseguenze gravi. (ITALPRESS).
