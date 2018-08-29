Tragedie del mare, due morti a Palermo e Catania

Una donna di 83 anni e un uomo di 73 sono morti oggi in Sicilia mentre erano in spiaggia: l’anziana a Mondello, località balneare di Palermo: ha avuto un malore mentre faceva acquagym in riva al mare. L’altra vittima a Catania, sul litorale della Plaia. Il corpo è stato trovato in acqua da alcuni bagnanti. L’uomo sarebbe annegato mentre raccoglieva ‘telline’, forse per un malore.
