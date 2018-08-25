Nuova scossa, paura in Molise  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


La terra torna a tremare in Molise. Una scossa di magnitudo 3.3 è stata registrata alle 17.54 dall’Ingv nella zona di Campobasso. Il sisma è stato localizzato a 4 km da Montecilfone a una profondità di 22 chilometri. 

