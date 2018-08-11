Decalogo dei pregiudizi e luoghi comuni sui social (e non solo)

(Giuseppe Fontana su FB) La capacità di argomentare sui social oggi purtroppo è all’incirca la seguente:
– tutti gli zingari rubano
– tutti i preti sono pedofili
– tutti i musulmani sono terroristi
– tutti gli immigrati stuprano le donne
– tutte le donne sono puttane (tranne ovviamente la propria madre, moglie, figlia)
– tutti gli uomini puttanieri (tranne ovviamente il proprio padre, marito, figlio)
– tutti quelli che votano destra sono fascisti
– tutti quelli che votano sinistra sono buonisti
Ho dimenticato qualche altra categoria soggetta a stupide generalizzazioni?
In questo modo un mafioso nazionale è meglio di un immigrato onesto; uno stupratore bianco merita più diritti di un musulmano che rispetta le donne e combatte per i diritti e la libertà di quest’ultime e via dicendo.
Ci rendiamo conto, vero, che parliamo per luoghi comuni e giudichiamo le persone per macrocategorie e non per il loro singolo valore?
