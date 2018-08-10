Bertocchi bronzo nel trampolino da un metro  

Elena Bertocchi ha vinto la medaglia di bronzo nel trampolino da un metro ai campionati europei di tuffi in corso a Glasgow. L’azzurra ha totalizzato un punteggio di 271.25 chiudendo alle spalle delle russe Mariia Poliakova (285.55) e Nadezhda Bazhina (276.00).
