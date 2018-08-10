Barcellona, Messi è il nuovo capitano  

Lionel Messi è il nuovo capitano del Barcellona. Lo ha annunciato il club azulgrana con un comunicato sul suo sito ufficiale. Tocca quindi alla ‘pulce’ il compito di sostituire Andres Iniesta che, dopo 22 anni al Barcellona, ha scelto di continuare la carriera in Giappone. Saranno tre i vice, tutti canterani e catalani doc: Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué e Sergi Roberto. 

