Salemi, bombo precipita dal primo piano, trasferito d’urgenza a Palermo

Un bimbo e’ ricoverato all’Ospedale dei Bambini di Palermo dopo essere precipitato dal primo piano di una palazzina del quartiere Cappuccini di Palermo. Dopo i primi soccorsi il piccolo e’ stato trasferito d’urgenza nel capoluogo siciliano. Del caso si occupano i carabinieri. (ITALPRESS).

