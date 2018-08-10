Salemi, bombo precipita dal primo piano, trasferito d’urgenza a Palermo

Un bimbo e’ ricoverato all’Ospedale dei Bambini di Palermo dopo essere precipitato dal primo piano di una palazzina del quartiere Cappuccini di Palermo. Dopo i primi soccorsi il piccolo e’ stato trasferito d’urgenza nel capoluogo siciliano. Del caso si occupano i carabinieri. (ITALPRESS).
