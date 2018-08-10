Ispica, arrestati dai carabinieri sette rumeni per rissa

I Carabinieri di Ispica hanno arrestato 7 rumeni per rissa. I militari hanno notato i contendenti litigare all’interno di un parcheggio di un distributore di benzina della cittadina iblea e sono intervenuti. Tutti i partecipanti alla rissa sono stati identificati e posti agli arresti domiciliari. (ITALPRESS).
