Così impediscono al vitellino di succhiare il latte  

Si chiama cavezza antisucchio e serve per impedire al vitello, già in età di svezzamento, di smettere di succhiare il latte dalle mammelle della madre o di altre mucche. L’impiego di questo strumento dovrebbe costituire un’eccezione negli allevamenti ma, denuncia l’organizzazione animalista Animal Equality, “Viene impiegato così che la vacca possa essere più produttiva per l’industria del latte. Una vera tortura per questi poveri cuccioli”
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.