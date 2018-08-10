Così impediscono al vitellino di succhiare il latte  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
5
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Si chiama cavezza antisucchio e serve per impedire al vitello, già in età di svezzamento, di smettere di succhiare il latte dalle mammelle della madre o di altre mucche. L’impiego di questo strumento dovrebbe costituire un’eccezione negli allevamenti ma, denuncia l’organizzazione animalista Animal Equality, “Viene impiegato così che la vacca possa essere più produttiva per l’industria del latte. Una vera tortura per questi poveri cuccioli” 

