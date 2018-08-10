Nuovo arresto per Ullrich, accusato di abusi  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Secondo arresto nel giro di una settimana per l’ex ciclista Jan Ullrich. Il 44enne tedesco, secondo quanto riporta ‘Bild’, è accusato di lesioni gravi nei confronti di una prostituta. Al momento dell’arresto si trovava in un hotel di lusso a Francoforte con la donna, che lo ha accusato di abusi. Venerdì scorso il vincitore del Tour de France del 1997 è stato arrestato a Palma di Maiorca dopo aver aggredito l’attore e regista tedesco Til Schweiger. In questi giorni era rientrato in Germania per sottoporsi ad una terapia per combattere la dipendenza da alcol e droghe.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.