Nuovo arresto per Ullrich, accusato di abusi  

Secondo arresto nel giro di una settimana per l’ex ciclista Jan Ullrich. Il 44enne tedesco, secondo quanto riporta ‘Bild’, è accusato di lesioni gravi nei confronti di una prostituta. Al momento dell’arresto si trovava in un hotel di lusso a Francoforte con la donna, che lo ha accusato di abusi. Venerdì scorso il vincitore del Tour de France del 1997 è stato arrestato a Palma di Maiorca dopo aver aggredito l’attore e regista tedesco Til Schweiger. In questi giorni era rientrato in Germania per sottoporsi ad una terapia per combattere la dipendenza da alcol e droghe.
