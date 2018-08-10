Soldini, Maiorca & co.: “Follia criminalizzare chi salva vite in mare”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

L’appello di uomini e donne di mare per Greenpeace a favore del soccorso ai naufraghi: “Infame non soccorrere chi ha bisogno di aiuto. La vita si salva e basta. E’ un obbligo. Chi spinge verso questa barbarie disonora la marineria italiana”. E la figlia del campione di apnea ricorda: “Mio padre diceva sempre ‘il mare unisce non divide” 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.