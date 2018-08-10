Soldini, Maiorca & co.: “Follia criminalizzare chi salva vite in mare”  

L’appello di uomini e donne di mare per Greenpeace a favore del soccorso ai naufraghi: “Infame non soccorrere chi ha bisogno di aiuto. La vita si salva e basta. E’ un obbligo. Chi spinge verso questa barbarie disonora la marineria italiana”. E la figlia del campione di apnea ricorda: “Mio padre diceva sempre ‘il mare unisce non divide”
