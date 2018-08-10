MillionDAY, azzecca cinquina vincente a Porto Empedocle, un milione in tasca

La dea bendata ha baciato un fortunato giocatore di Porto Empedocle (Agrigento) che giocando un euro al MillionDAY di Lottomatica ha vinto un milione di euro. I numeri giocati per realizzare la cinquina vincente sono stati: 7, 8, 23, 24 e 46. Dal giorno del lancio, il MillionDAY ha distribuito vincite in tutta Italia per oltre 67 milioni di euro, con oltre 7.800 vincite da 1000 euro. (ITALPRESS).

