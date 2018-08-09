Salvini a Catania, vigilia di Ferragosto in azienda confiscata

Nello Musumeci - Matteo Salvini


Il ministro dell’Interno, Matteo Salvini, sara’ a Catania il 14 agosto, e visitera’ alle 15,30 la Geotrans srl, azienda confiscata alla mafia, presso la sede operativa, Blocco Giancata Zona Industriale. Al termine ci sara’ un punto stampa. Il ministro Salvini si rechera’ poi al Comune di Catania dove incontrera’ il sindaco e la giunta municipale. A seguire il titolare del Viminale incontrera’ i giornalisti. (ITALPRESS).

